Posted: Nov 24, 2022 2:51 PMUpdated: Nov 24, 2022 2:52 PM

Victoria Edwards

Roadway and bridge improvements are up for consideration at the next Washington County Commissioner’s weekly meeting to be held Monday, November 28 at 9:30 am in the second floor meeting room at 400 South Johnstone Avenue in Bartlesville.

Twenty bids were opened last week for a Six-Month Road Materials project to take place between December of this year and May of next year. The Commissioners will receive a reporting of the bids at this meeting and then determine who will be awarded the bid. There will also be a discussion on the Double Creek Bridge project in District 3 which has been under discussion for improvement with possible matching funds from other agencies.

Also on the agency is an “Authorization to Deploy” on State COMU/ITSU Activations, submitted by the Washington County Emergency Management Director, Kary Cox.

The public is welcome to attend the meeting.