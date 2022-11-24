News
10th Annual Jingle Bell Treasure Hunt Underway
Victoria Edwards
The Tenth Annual Great Jingle Bell Treasure Hunt began this week with two treasures hidden somewhere in Dewey or Bartlesville. This winner-take-all treasure hunt is a combined effort of businesses in both cities so it gives everyone a chance to hunt for Christmas gifts as well as the treasure.
Clues are hidden at various businesses. To obtain official rules and details on how to play, as well as a list of participating merchants, visit www.facebook.com/Bartlesville-Dewey-Great-Jingle-Bell-Treasure-Hunt-1766387630346231.
The hunt will continue until December 24 or when both treasures are found, whichever date comes first.
