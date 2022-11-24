Posted: Nov 24, 2022 8:11 PMUpdated: Nov 24, 2022 8:11 PM

Victoria Edwards

The Tenth Annual Great Jingle Bell Treasure Hunt began this week with two treasures hidden somewhere in Dewey or Bartlesville. This winner-take-all treasure hunt is a combined effort of businesses in both cities so it gives everyone a chance to hunt for Christmas gifts as well as the treasure.

Clues are hidden at various businesses. To obtain official rules and details on how to play, as well as a list of participating merchants, visit www.facebook.com/Bartlesville-Dewey-Great-Jingle-Bell-Treasure-Hunt-1766387630346231.

The hunt will continue until December 24 or when both treasures are found, whichever date comes first.