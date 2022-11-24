Posted: Nov 24, 2022 8:25 PMUpdated: Nov 24, 2022 8:25 PM

Victoria Edwards

If you are still considering whether or not to be part of the upcoming Bartlesville Christmas Parade you only have a few more days to commit. Entry to the parade closes on Thursday, December 1.

Entries are open to all businesses, community groups and individuals. The cost to enter is $30 for a business and $15 for a non-profit. Prizes will be awarded for first, second and third place in three categories plus there will be an overall winner.

To register, go to bartlesvillekiwanis.org or call 918-977-3400.