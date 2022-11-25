Posted: Nov 25, 2022 4:48 PMUpdated: Nov 25, 2022 4:48 PM

Victoria Edwards

The City of Sapulpa reaped a windfall of housing tax credits this week after the Oklahoma Finance Authority Board of Trustees voted to allocate part of its 2022 Affordable Housing Tax credits to the city for a rehabilitatio project.

The property to be rehabilitated is located on Hickory Street and it is a 40 unit housing community that provides homes to the elderly who qualify for economic support from the state. By rehabilitating the property, the city can bring the units up to code and provide expanded use of the community to current and future residents.