Posted: Nov 27, 2022 9:22 AMUpdated: Nov 27, 2022 9:24 AM

Tom Davis

Celebrate GIVING! is a new event organized by the Kiwanis Club of Bartlesville to recognize community nonprofit organizations and to share information with the public about their vital missions. For the past 8 years Kiwanis hosted "the wreath event" and the finale party was always the hit of the event so we decided to make it all about the party and it's FREE.

Celebrate GIVING! is Tuesday, November 29, from 4 - 7 pm at The Center (Bartlesville Community Center). The atmosphere will be party-like and will include fundraising activities and lots of prizes. There is no cost to attend - we want you to spend your money supporting the participating organizations.

In addition to information about the organizations' mission and needs, many of the organizations will be offering food, gifts and goodies so it will be a great opportunity to visit with friends or even to grab and go on the way home. There will be music courtesy of DJ Ant Lion and prizes will be awarded to winning organizations throughout the evening plus door prizes for lucky guests.

The Kiwanis Club is very grateful to their presenting sponsor, DSR, for making it possible to share some amazing blessings with the deserving organizations. The Kiwanis Club has some really big surprises up their sleeves. As in the past, they’ve asked the Grand Marshal of the Christmas parade to choose winners of the booth decorating contest and party visitors will once again help us choose winners by buying tickets to vote for the Peoples’ Choice Awards.

The Kiwanis Club also has a new contest this year. They've invited participating organizations to submit a video to help us promote the event and to compete for an award. The videos are posted on the Celebrate GIVING! event page on Facebook. There’s still time before the event to view the videos and to “Like” your favorite(s). Please share the event page and videos, but they can only count the Likes that are made on the actual Celebrate GIVING! page. It’s easy to find the page on Facebook by searching for Celebrate GIVING! You may have to click on Discussion to see the videos.