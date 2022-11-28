Posted: Nov 28, 2022 10:18 AMUpdated: Nov 28, 2022 10:20 AM

Chase McNutt

The Nowata County Commissioners met this Monday morning, after taking last week off for the holiday. Burke LaRue was not present, so Vice-Chairman Troy Friddle ran the meeting with member Timmie Benson.

They voted in favor of a private property agreement in District 3, and they also voted in favor of the hiring of new deputy.

Blake Branch is just one of the many new hires the Nowata County Police department have made this year in lieu of the other 4 officers resigning earlier this year. Their next meeting will be held on December 5th at 9 am at 228 N Maple, and the public is free to attend.