Posted: Nov 28, 2022 10:24 AMUpdated: Nov 28, 2022 10:24 AM

Tom Davis

On our CITY MATTERS program on Monday, City Manager Mike Bailey said the City of Bartlesville is accepting Requests for Qualifications for the management of operations at the Price Fields Sports Complex, a City-owned facility featuring baseball and softball fields and related facilities. However, the deadline is Monday at 4pm.

The City of Bartlesville is also accepting Requests for Proposals for use of the former First Christian Church building, 520 S. Osage Ave. Bailey aksed interested parties to log on to https://bartlesville.wpenginepowered.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/FCC-RFP-Final-Amended-11-23-22.pdf for details and submission information.

Bailey also mentioned that The City of Bartlesville is accepting applications from nonprofit agencies and not‐for‐profit low‐income housing complexes for participation in its Indoor Air Quality Improvement Grant.

Bailey lastly said that the funds are from the City’s Fiscal Year 2021 Community Development Block Grant–Coronavirus Relief Grant, which originated from funds allocated to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.

“The funds may be used for the rehabilitation of a public facility located within the city limits of Bartlesville and serving a low to moderate income area or low to moderate income clientele. Projects must improve airflow, ventilation, and/or air filtration to help prevent the transmission of COVID‐19 and other viruses.”

Projects may include the replacement of HVAC systems and other air quality systems and the addition of operable windows. The funds may only be used for the cost of equipment and installation labor. To apply, see www.cityofbartlesville.org. For more information, contact newarring@cityofbartlesville.org or 918.338.4243.

Airport Manager Mike Richardson provided an update on the airport repairs. With the use of government funds, asphalt is being replace by concrete on the aprons and some of the taxi-ways. Work Should conclude around December 9, 2022.

Bartlesville Public Library Director Shellie McGill said the Teen Center at the Bartlesville Public Library is nearly finished. eSports gaming with be a big draw for teens to the new center once it is open. The area is growing with OKWU and others sponsoring eSports teams. The library's teen center can help youngsters develop their skills as colleges are now providing scholarships for eGamesters.

Public Works Director Michael Henry reminded all that the Free Leaf and Grass pickuo is Dec. 5-9. The event is typically held twice each year, in the spring and fall, to help Bartlesville solid waste utility customers dispose of dead leaves and other yard debris for no extra cost.

“Bartlesville residents can put their bagged yard debris or bundled tree limbs at their normal trash collection point on their normal trash day for collection,” said Public Works Director Keith Henry. “Our crews will come by and pick them up that day. It might not be the same truck that picks up the trash but rather another truck that will come by later in the day.”

For more information, contact the Solid Waste Department at 918.338.4130.

Henry also announced that the recycling company Replenysh is holdng Buy-Back Days for each day they are open in December. The materials for buy-back are PET #1 plastic bottles and aluminum. The drop off location 908 South Elm Ave. and the times are 12noon to 3pm.

Chief Tracy Roles rounded out the show reminding everyone to lock their cars and homes to prevent robberies and to relax, slow down and obey traffic control devices.