Posted: Nov 28, 2022 6:49 PMUpdated: Nov 28, 2022 7:30 PM

Victoria Edwards

Holiday celebrations may have been too much for Marcos Maldonado, who was arrested on the evening of Thanksgiving, after a police officer stopped him for weaving across multiple lanes while traveling in the city and he then failed the Standardized Sobriety Field Tests.

Following the traffic stop, Maldonado was also found to be driving with a revoked license. The officer reported that Maldonado exhibited slurred speech, had red and watery eyes, and there was an odor of alcohol coming from his person. Maldonado willingly agreed to the HGN test for alcohol but was unable to remain awake and coherent. When conducting the walking test, the officer reported Maldonardo walked away in the middle of it. And in the balance test, he could not keep himself upright. Maldonardo then agreed to take the initializer test; he scored 0.13, which is significantly higher than the allowed 0.08.

Due to the closure of court for the holidays, Maldonado did not have an arraignment until Monday, November 28. His bond was set at $35,000 for both the DUI and revoked license charges. He will appear in court again in December 16.