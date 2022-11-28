Posted: Nov 28, 2022 7:26 PMUpdated: Nov 28, 2022 7:30 PM

Victoria Edwards

The relative of a minor child was arrested this weekend on a warrant that was issued in relation to an affidavit first taken in July of this year regarding two incidents of inappropriate sexual contact and lewd proposals dating back to 2018.

Orlando James Evitt was arraigned in court on Monday, November 28 on four charges: one for rape and three for lewd proposals to a minor. Evitt was accused of the acts by a relative whose child was the victim. The incidents took place in June 2018 and May 2019 in a hotel room where Evitt was staying with his girlfriend. The parent of the victim brought the alleged abuse to the attention of a victims' advocacy organization. The victim was interviewed by law enforcement about the incidents, who collected enough forensic evidence to have a judge issue a warrant for arrest on July 29, 2022.

During his arraignment today, Evitt was given a $250,000 bond and a court date of December 16 for his next hearing.