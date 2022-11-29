Posted: Nov 29, 2022 2:25 AMUpdated: Nov 29, 2022 2:25 AM

Tom Davis

Sen. Blake “Cowboy” Stephens has officially filed Senate Bill 7 ahead of the 2023 session, which calls for Oklahoma to remain in Daylight Saving Time (DST) year-round. The measure will be a “trigger law” that would go into effect following the passage of the Sunshine Protection Act by Congress, which would give states the option to end the time change.

Stephens has carried related legislation during his tenure in the state Senate and said he is hopeful that the shift in congressional leadership will encourage passage of the act.

“I could go on and on about why it is beneficial to remain in DST,” Stephens said. “Just one example is Oklahoma having one of the highest rates of childhood obesity, which could be combatted with having an extra hour of daylight in the evening for exercise and outdoor activities. This is a common-sense bill that would help us in our efforts to become a healthier state.”

Stephens said the bill number is representative of the favorite number he shares with God, seven, providing examples that there are seven days in a week, seven colors in the rainbow, and seven continents. He hopes to add seven more hours of productivity to each week in the winter months with the elimination of Central Standard Time.

SB 7 can be heard after the 59th Legislature convenes on Feb. 6.