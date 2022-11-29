Posted: Nov 29, 2022 6:56 AMUpdated: Nov 29, 2022 6:57 AM

Tom Davis

You are invited to a free Annie Moses Band concert on December, 18, at 6 pm at First Baptist Church Bartlesville at 405 S. Cherokee Ave. They will take up a love offering at the end.

The Annie Moses Band is a family of Nashville raised and New York trained performers. Genre-defying and unforgettable, the group has been thrilling audiences for over a decade with a sweeping virtuosity and musical spirit that is both fresh and poignant. These are true musicians of the highest caliber drawn together by the bonds of family, faith, and love for their audience.

Raised by award-winning Nashville songwriters, Bill and Robin Wolaver, this band of Juilliard-trained siblings have graced the stages of Carnegie Hall and the Grand Ole Opry House. Their PBS specials, “Christmas with the Annie Moses Band” and “The Art of the Love Song” broke records and have been nominated for an Emmy. Most recently their 2021 project “Tales From My Grandpa’s Pulpit” topped Billboard charts.

Christmas with the Annie Moses Band is a musical touch of heaven. Signature arrangements of “God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen,” “O Holy Night,” and sweeping originals like “When the Christmas Baby Cries,” brings fans year after year. It is a Christmas tradition that brings the listen to the heart of the sacred story of Christmas.