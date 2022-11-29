Posted: Nov 29, 2022 9:25 AMUpdated: Nov 29, 2022 9:27 AM

Tom Davis

As part of the global day of giving towards non-profit organizations and charities, OKM will be participating in #GivingTuesday, today, November 29, 2022, with virtual performances.

Appearing in COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Mikla Curless invited everyone to enjoy this special day with them.

Featured artists will include music educators from Bartlesville as a way to thank them for all they do for our youth and arts community.

Make plans to donate on #GivingTuesday to help OKM Music further its mission to make music accessible to all.

Tuesday, November 29, 2022

Musical performances: 3pm-9pm

3PM – Caroling with Callie & Alex: Callie & Alex Rivera

4PM – Merry Melodies & Holiday Harmonies: Margie Green, Alex Rivera, Tamara Walker

5PM – Love is in the Frosty Air: Sophie Walker

6PM – BHS Jazz Choir Celebrating Christmas: Kennedy Ayres, Bella Cavaceci, Hannah Smith, Marissa Wells, Joyce Yang, Isabelle Carpenter, Connor Hart, Janet Lopez, Kenna LaFollette, Jecelle Dobson, Noah Argo, Bode Doenges, Owen King, William Pendergraft, Tristan Stefanopoulos, Kate Boudreaux, Kelly Featherston, Kate Fullerton, Kathryn Williams, Archisha Banerjee, Samarah Robinson, Zach Pruett, Alex Ortiz, Keaton Mitchell, Ben Rolfson, and Lucas Nash

7PM – Twas the Night with BHS Theatre: Wyatt Burns, Keaton Mitchell, Jecelle Dobson, Kathryn Williams, and Katie Parks

8PM – Pearlgrace & Company Blue Grass Christmas: Samantha Williamson, Grace Williamson, Elizabeth Williamson, Jill Williamson, Randy Williamson and Brandon Foust