Posted: Nov 29, 2022 2:08 PMUpdated: Nov 29, 2022 2:08 PM

Victoria Edwards

St Nicholas Day is celebrated globally as a feast day to recognize the Bishop of the early church who devoted his life to children. OKM has been celebrating St Nicholas Day with a nod to the Bishop's generosity by offering gift bags full of toys, books, and candy for children ages pre-kinder to elementary.

Gianna Curless, Marketing Director for OKM, says the bags are very popular because they are affordable and full of a variety of items children love this time of year. She says the bags can be purcahsed at the OKM office now through December 5 but getting them early is recommended because they do sometimes sell out. This year's bag will include a musical instrument, books, candy and other surprises. The bags cost $10 each.

To purchase a bag, go online to OKMMusic.org or visit their office Monday-Friday between 8 am and 5 pm at 415 South Dewey Avenue, Suite 100.