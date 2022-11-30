News
Bartlesville
Posted: Nov 30, 2022 6:35 AMUpdated: Nov 30, 2022 6:36 AM
Bartlesville Kiwanis Parade is Saturday at 6:30pm
Tom Davis
You are invited to watch the Bartlesville Kiwanis Christmas Parade in downtown Bartlesville Saturday, December 3, at 6:30pm.
This year's theme is Toyland and this year's Grand Marshal is Martin Garber.
You can listen to coverage of the parade as you watch on KWON AM 1400/FM 93.3 and 95.1. You can also watch the parade on KWONTV.com as we broadcast from the downtown Arvest Bank building.
Bartlesville Kiwanis Christmas Parade coverage is brought to you by: LPL Painting, Regent Bank, Downges Family of Autos, Precision Spinal, Paul's Wrecker, Arvest Bank, Swezey Realty, Bartnet IP, Sabores, Stumpff Funeral Home and Crematory, Madden Auto, Farris Heat and Air, Discount Tire and Thomas Leathers Farmers Insurance.
