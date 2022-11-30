Posted: Nov 30, 2022 6:48 AMUpdated: Nov 30, 2022 6:48 AM

Tom Davis

Buy-back events from recycler Replensh are planned through end of year.

The City of Bartlesville recycling drop-off center is hosting buyback events to collect plastic bottles and aluminum cans every day the center is open through the end of the year, according to Public Works Director Keith Henry.

Replenysh is a California-based company that manages the City’s recycling program in addition to several other recycle drop-off host sites in Bartlesville. The City Recycle Center is open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, excluding holidays. The center will be closed on Monday, Dec. 26.