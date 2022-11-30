An adult male body was discovered by construction workers in the southern part of Osage County on Monday.

According to Sheriff Eddie Virden, the victim was identified as 50-year-old Corey Dell Sequichie and he is not believed to be from the area.

The victim’s body has been sent to the Oklahoma Medical Examiners Office in Tulsa for examination, according to OCSO.

Anyone with information about this case can contact the Osage County Sheriff’s Office at (918) 287-3131.