Posted: Nov 30, 2022 8:25 AMUpdated: Nov 30, 2022 8:28 AM

Victoria Edwards

This Saturday, December 3, Fort Gibson Historic Site will once again host their annual candlelight tours from 6 to 8 pm. This is a one-day-only event so you don't want to miss the nighttime adventure it offers.

Mulled cider will spice up the air, music will follow you through the tour, and the scenes of a Frontier Christmas on the tour will bring you back in time to an era that was both simple and harsh in its environment.

Tickets are on sale now for $10 per adult or $5 per child, ages 6-12. Tickets must be be purchased at the Fort GIbson Historical Site Commissary gift shop prior to the event. Tour groups are limited to 10 people and fill up fast so purchasing your tickets early assures you a spot.

For more information about the event, you can call 918-478-4088.