Posted: Nov 30, 2022
Kiwanis Celebrate GIVING! Awards $5K to Non-Profits
The Kiwanis Club of Bartlesville awarded over $5,000 in cash and prizes to participating nonprofit organizations at the first annual Celebrate GIVING! at The Center on Tuesday evening.
Celebrate GIVING! is a new event organized by the Kiwanis Club of Bartlesville to recognize community nonprofit organizations and to share information with the public about their vital missions. For the past 8 years Kiwanis hosted "the wreath event" and the finale party was always the hit of the event so Kiwansi decided to make this all about the party and it' was FREE.
Thanks to presenting sponsor DSR, host The Center and many prize sponsors including Jane Phillips Society, The Bartlesville Regional Chamber of Commerce, Roots & Blooms, Moxie on Second and donations from individuals the holiday season will be brighter.
Contest winners:
Video Likes:
1st - Elder Care
2nd - Ray of Hope
3rd - Samaritan Counseling & Growth Center
Booth Decoration (judged by Martin Garber, Grand Marshal for the Bartlesville Christmas Parade):
1st - Dynamic Independence
2nd - Youth and Family Services
3rd - On the Rock Ministries
Ticket Jar Decoration:
1st - The Ad Lib Singers
2nd - Jane Phillips Society
3rd - Youth and Family Services
People’s Choice Votes:
1st - Hope Clinic
2nd - On the Rock Ministries
3rd - A Fresh Start Resale Boutique
