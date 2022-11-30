Posted: Nov 30, 2022 5:56 PMUpdated: Nov 30, 2022 5:56 PM

Victoria Edwards

The Bartlesville Art Association plays an important role in keeping the arts alive in our city and in helping members of the association expand their arts offerings. If you have ever wondered what BAA does or how to become a member, you can learn about them at their Christmas Open House on Tuesday, December 6. The open house begins at 6:30 pm.

This come-and-go party is a mix and mingle between potential members and current members. At the party, an attendee can learn about membership in BAA, future art classes, discounts that members receive, and they can participate in a raffle for original pieces of art from BAA members. Raffle tickets are priced at two for $5.00 or five for $10. During the evening there will also be the awarding of the Schmoldt Champion of BAA prize to a person or persons who has served the association faithfully for years.

BAA is located in the one story building next to Price Tower with an entrance off the back parking lot.