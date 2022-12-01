Posted: Dec 01, 2022 6:58 AMUpdated: Dec 01, 2022 6:58 AM

Tom Davis

The Arvest Foundation recently announced a $3,400 contribution to Big Brothers Big Sisters.

Arvest commercial banker Rachelle Wilson presented the check to Charlene Dew, Bartlesville Area Director, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Oklahoma.

“It is our pleasure to present this check on behalf of the Arvest Foundation to Big Brothers Big Sisters,” said Wilson. “Having served as a mentor since December 2016, I know the importance of Big Brothers Big Sisters. The program benefits both the “Bigs” and the “Littles” who connect and build trust through shared experiences.”

The funds will be used to support Big Brothers Big Sisters one-to-one mentoring program. This support includes the ongoing matching of mentors with Littles, ensuring child safety and match longevity, and recruiting and enrolling new mentors.

“We appreciate the Arvest Foundation’s investment in our community by partnering with us to ignite the power and potential of youth,” said Dew. “We start with the premise that all children possess an incredible amount of potential – often unlocked by the relationship of one positive mentor. The consistency and positive influence of a relationship with a ‘Big’ (volunteer mentor) changes the lives of our young clients, ‘Littles’ (child mentees), giving them the opportunity to dream and reach for a more positive future.”

Big Brothers Big Sisters nurtures children to strengthen communities. The monitored matches tackle the problems of social justice, generational incarceration, and mental health.

The Arvest Foundation seeks to provide funding to grantees who are actively working to create positive change for others. Major areas of focus include: K-12 education, economic development, and enhancing the quality of life throughout the Arvest footprint.