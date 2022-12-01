Posted: Dec 01, 2022 9:52 AMUpdated: Dec 01, 2022 9:52 AM

Tom Davis

The Alzheimer’s Association will host a one-hour program at Elder Care on Tuesday, December 6, at 3pm.

Appearing on COMMUNMITY CONNECTION, Angie Thompson with Elder Care the Alzheimer’s Association is presenting a free, one-hour Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia program that will explore the relationship between Alzheimer’s disease and dementia and the affects the disease has on the brain and provide resources for those coping with the disease and caregiving.

The program is open to the public and will be held at Elder Care on Tuesday, December 6, from 3pm – 4pm. RSVP to Elder Care at 918-336-8500. Elder Care is located at 1223 Swan Drive, in Bartlesville.