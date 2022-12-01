Posted: Dec 01, 2022 10:34 AMUpdated: Dec 01, 2022 10:34 AM

Tom Davis

Rep. Jim Olsen, R-Roland, filed legislation to prohibit health care professionals from providing gender transition services to people under the age of 21.

House Bill 1011 prohibits health care professionals from providing, attempting to provide or providing a referral for puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones and gender reassignment surgeries for healthy people under the age of 21.

"It's irresponsible for anybody in health care to provide or recommend life-altering surgeries that may later be regretted," Olsen said. "We know there are some people who undergo the gender transition process and later identify as their biological sex. Performing irreversible procedures on young people can do irreparable harm to them mentally and physically later in life."

Health care professionals found in violation of the law would face a felony charge with a fine of up to $100,000, a 10-year sentence, or both, as well as license revocation by the appropriate licensing board. Additionally, the bill provides grounds for potential civil action brought by any person. The bill states that civil liability and criminal charges may be initiated until the victim turns 45.

HB1011 also prohibits public funds from going toward any organization providing gender transition procedures to someone under 21.

The bill includes exceptions to address medically diagnosed genetic anomalies, mutations or sexual development disorders.

The legislative session begins Feb. 6, 2023.