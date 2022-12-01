Posted: Dec 01, 2022 1:18 PMUpdated: Dec 01, 2022 1:21 PM

Dalton Spence

Parades will fill the streets throughout Osage Co. starting Saturday and continuing through Dec 10.

Fairfax’s parade begins at 10 a.m. with pancakes and pj’s. $10 per family at Osage Nation Title Six Building on 8th Street and runs until 11 a.m.

Interim Executive Director for Osage Co. Tourism Mary Beth Moore on what fun activities there are for kids.

The Christmas parade begins at 6 p.m. with the theme being Miracle on Main. If you want to be a part of the parade you can. Have no idea what your float should be? Mary Beth Moore says you can be your own float!

Also a chance to win a quarter beef with a raffle as it is $5 per ticket.