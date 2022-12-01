Posted: Dec 01, 2022 2:36 PMUpdated: Dec 01, 2022 2:37 PM

Chase McNutt

Skiatook man Keith Alan Schieffer was seen again this Thursday afternoon to be given his next court date. He was previously seen in court the day before on a felony charge of sexual abuse of a minor child. The alleged incident took place on November 6th when Schieffer deceived the minor into believing they were cleaning his trailer house, before committing unwanted sexual acts on the child.

They were discovered by a third-party and the police were called.

While in court on both days, Schieffer asked for a bond reduction. Both were denied without second thought by the judges. He is currently being held over on the same bond that was previously set on November 30th at $75,000 and his next court date is scheduled for December 16th.