Sixty one entries in this year's parade included police, EMS and fire departments from all across the county plus local businesses, the Pride of Caney High School Band, cheerleaders and the wrestling team just to name a few. A raffle took place before and after the parade, and a food truck and local businesses were open for residents and guests downtown.
Dec 02, 2022
Caney Christmas Parade Packs Downtown
James Copeland
Downtown Caney was packed with spectators last night taking in the annual Christmas Parade.
