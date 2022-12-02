Posted: Dec 02, 2022 1:14 PMUpdated: Dec 02, 2022 1:14 PM

Dalton Spence

According to the City of Pawhuska Facebook page, the City of Pawhuska is taking applications for the Water Department. The position is for Line Crew who go out and fix/repair the water lines in town.

If you are interested, please go to 118 W Main-City Hall, and pick up an application.

Pawhuska City Hall is open from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and closed on the weekend. If you have questions, call 918-287-3040.