Posted: Dec 02, 2022 1:23 PMUpdated: Dec 02, 2022 1:23 PM

Dalton Spence

The Osage Co. Commissioners will meet in their weekly meetings on Monday today discuss and possibly sign a resolution for the Rural Economic Action Plan (REAP) grant from the Indians Nations Council of Governments (INCOG).

The commissioners will also review receipts from November as well as possibly approving and siging November reports for Election Board Reconcilement and Treasurer Reconcilement.

The Osage County commissioners meet every Monday morning at 10 in the Women’s Building at the Osage Co. Fairgrounds in Pawhuska.