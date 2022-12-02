Posted: Dec 02, 2022 10:13 PMUpdated: Dec 02, 2022 10:13 PM

Chase McNutt

The Nowata Ironmen and Lady Ironmen opened up their 2022-23 campaign with W’s against the Dewey Bulldoggers. The ladies played a game that was never close to begin with, up 14 at the half, and would close out strong with a 51-33 win.

On the guy’s side of things, they played a tough matchup that was mostly back and forth in the second half, but the ironmen led 41-29 after 2 quarters. Spencer Bullen really shouldered the load for the Ironmen, leading all scorers with 22 total points.

The Bulldoggers would fight back in the 4th, making it an 8-point ball game, but the Ironmen would hold the lead in the end, winning 65-55. Ironmen head coach Nate Smith had this to say about the win.

Ironmen back at it next week for the Ty Hewitt Invitational, and the Bulldoggers have the Adair tournament next week