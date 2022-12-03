Posted: Dec 03, 2022 8:09 PMUpdated: Dec 03, 2022 8:09 PM

Tom Davis

Over 100 floats, two marching bands and a ton of memories were all a part of the Bartlesville Kiwanis Christmas Parade 2022!

The theme was Toyland and it was led by Grand Marshal Martin Garber who was driven by Kevin Potter in a 1958 Skyline Retractable. Even more special for Martin, it was also his birthday!

This year’s float winners are:

NON-PROFIT sponsored by Truity Credit Union

Top Flight OKWU Kiddie Park

BUSINESS sponsored by KWON, KRIG, KYFM, KPGRM Radio

INCO Thunder Martial Arts Cobalt

CORPORATE sponsored by Cliff’s Flooring and Design

Precision Lawn Care Truity Credit Union Phillips 66

PARADE THEME WINNER

Sutterfield

OVERALL WINNER sponsored by Bryan, Little, Haley and Kent

Chevron Phillips

SEE THE REPLAY OF THE PARADE: