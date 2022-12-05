Posted: Dec 05, 2022 6:31 AMUpdated: Dec 05, 2022 6:31 AM

Tom Davis

Here are the 4th go-round results from the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas:

In Team Roping, Clay Smith/Jake Long of Coffeyville came in tied for 10th with a time of 33.4.

In Tie-Down Roping, Tyler Milligan of Pawhuska came ith 7th with a time of 9.4.

In Barrel Racing, Leslie Smalygo got 7th with a time of 13.75 and Wenda Johnson of Pahuska came in 13th with a time of 14.05.