Posted: Dec 05, 2022 8:56 AMUpdated: Dec 05, 2022 11:40 AM

Victoria Edwards

In addition to its regular general items on the agenda each week that were considered and approved, the Washington County Commissioners were informed that the CNC parts cutter that was purchased earlier this year is now in operaton.

District 1 Commissioner Mitch Antle passed around a metal piece that showed how the cutter could create pieces that could then be used to build parts for machinery owned by all districts in the County to handle replacements and repairs without being concerned about supply chain disruptions and that will potentially cut down on inflationary costs of purchasing parts from a third-party.

Both Commissioners MIke Dunlap and Mike Bouvier expressed thanks to Antle for heading up the project to research, purchase, and train workers on the cutting table.