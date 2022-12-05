Posted: Dec 05, 2022 9:24 AMUpdated: Dec 05, 2022 9:25 AM

Tom Davis

Green Country Christmas is in full gear with shoppers getting their green tickets from local businesses and winning daily prizes!

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Dorea Potter reminded listeners that there are plenty more prizes to win and that your chances to win increase with the more tickets you collect.

We read the winning numbers along with the prize packages weekdays on the air on KWON-KRIG-KYFM-KPGM. Winning numbers will also be posted daily in the Sunrise Reporter and at www.bartlesvilleradio.com

Sponsor locations and official rules can be found at Bartlesville radio dot com.

Be sure to mark your calendar for the grand prize drawings on December 21st!!!!