Posted: Dec 05, 2022 9:43 AMUpdated: Dec 05, 2022 9:48 AM

Tom Davis

Are you ready for Christmas? Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Mark Beckwith and Kathy Stewart with First Presbyterian Church invited you to participate as they celebrate the Christmas Season with a Sing-Along Messiah!

Anyone can sing along! The event is set for Sunday, December 11, 2022 from 4 - 5 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 505 S Dewey Ave. in Bartlesville.