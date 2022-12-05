Posted: Dec 05, 2022 10:46 AMUpdated: Dec 05, 2022 10:46 AM

Chase McNutt

The Nowata County Commissioners met this Monday morning with many topics at hand. Laurie Summers was not there to give her emergency management update for the second week in a row. They also discussed awarding bids for printing of ballots and other non-ballot materials.

The County Commissioners also accepted a donation from Steve Claire.

The Commissioners will meet again next Monday December 12 at the Nowata County Court Annex.