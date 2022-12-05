Posted: Dec 05, 2022 11:04 AMUpdated: Dec 05, 2022 11:41 AM

Dalton Spence

The Osage Co. Commissioners met on a soggy and foggy Monday for their weekly board meetings.

The committee approved to sign an application for the Rural Economic Plan Grant from the Indian Nations Council of Governments (INCOG) and authorized Jerry Roberts as the designated alternative.

District Three Commissioner Darren McKinney thanked his guys for helping clean hay from the roads yesterday.

The commissioners meet every Monday at 10 a.m. in the women’s building at the Osage Co. Fairgrounds in Pawhuska.