Posted: Dec 05, 2022 7:49 PMUpdated: Dec 05, 2022 7:50 PM

Victoria Edwards

The Dewey City Council held their regular meeting on Monday, December 5 to sign off on several issues, including officially announcing the election of all positions of city officers to be held in April 2023, signing off on the second quarterly installment of the COVID compensation funds for essential workers who completed their tasks during the pandemic, and a status update on both police and garbage trucks that are awaiting delivery.

During the public comments section of the meeting, Mayor Tom Hayes announced that he and City Manager Kevin Trease had met with a citizen who wanted to discuss what could be done with the unused tennis and skate parks in Don Tyler Park. The citizen and his wife want to see a pickleball court be installed.

Further discussion on the possibility of using the park for pickleball will be taken up at a later date once Trease finishes more research on the components required to install the courts.