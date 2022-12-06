Posted: Dec 06, 2022 8:49 AMUpdated: Dec 06, 2022 8:49 AM

Victoria Edwards

The Young Professionals, a group associated with the Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce, is offering complimentary Christmas cocktails and munchies as part of a shopping experience they are calling DREAMERS HOLIDAY SHOW & SELL.

For $7, anyone can enjoy two days of shopping at the show and enjoy mingling with local artisits and residents while also supporting a good cause. The show will feature paintings, photography, floral design, jewelry, glassworks, festive culinary creations and more.

The event is being held at PioneerDream Lot at 214 SE Frank Phillips, Suite 200 on December 9 from 2 pm to 5:30 pm and again on December 10 from 10:30 am to 3pm. Proceeds are used by the Young Professionals to support their community service projects.