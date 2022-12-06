Posted: Dec 06, 2022 5:00 PMUpdated: Dec 06, 2022 5:00 PM

Victoria Edwards

This Sunday, December 11, is the Bartlesville Symphony Orchestra’s Festive Brass Band Christmas Concert, a free event being held at 6 pm at the Greater First Baptist Church at 216 West Tenth Street in Bartlesville.

The concert will get you in the mood for Christmas but giving to the clothing drive BSO and the Greater First Baptist Church are sponsoring on behalf of Westside Community Center will bring a little more joy than usual as you enter the Christmas season. Clothing and shoes, toys, and even canned goods will be accepted in place of buying a ticket to the concert.

Chenin Patton, Executive Director of Westside Community Center, says WCC is excited to partner with BSO and the Greater First Baptist Church on this event because both organizations have always supported the goals of WCC with programs and donations.

For more information about the concert or what to bring as a donation, visit the websites or social media pages of the three organizations.