WASHINGTON COUNTY ELECTION BOARD reminds candidates that the Board of Education Filing Period Ends Today,Wed, Dec 5-7, 2022 , at 5:00pm.

This is for the Primary Election: February 14,2023 / General: April 4, 2023

If only two candidates file for a Board of Education office, both candidates will appear on the Board of Education General Election ballot on April 4, 2023.