Posted: Dec 07, 2022 6:30 AMUpdated: Dec 07, 2022 6:30 AM
Washington County Board of Education Filings For Tuesday, December 6, 2022
Tom Davis
WASHINGTON COUNTY ELECTION BOARD reminds candidates that the Board of Education Filing Period Ends Today,Wed, Dec 5-7, 2022 , at 5:00pm.
This is for the Primary Election: February 14,2023 / General: April 4, 2023
If only two candidates file for a Board of Education office, both candidates will appear on the Board of Education General Election ballot on April 4, 2023.
If three or more candidates file for a Board of Education office, they will be on the Board of Education Primary Election ballot on February 14, 2023.
BARTLESVILLE I-30
No. 3, 4 year term 12/5/22 *Suzy Keirsey 1
CANEY VALLEY I-18
No. 3, 5 year term
COPAN I-4
No. 1, 3 year unexpired term 12/6/22 Tasha M. Hollopeter
No. 3, 5 year term 12/5/22 *Julie Jennings
DEWEY I-7
No. 3, 5 year term 12/5/22 Emily Case
TRI-COUNTY TECH #1
No. 5, 5 year term 12/6/22 Chris Truesdell
