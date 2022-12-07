Posted: Dec 07, 2022 8:31 AMUpdated: Dec 07, 2022 9:33 AM

Evan Fahrbach

It is the time of year to get some youngsters pictures with Santa, and you don’t have to leave out your furry friends thanks to Glamour Pets.

Pets of Northeast Oklahoma can have their pictures taken with Old Saint Nick at Glamour Pets on Saturday. The event will take place from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM.

Glamour Pets is located at 127 NE Washington Blvd in Bartlesville. You can call 918-333-9003 for more information.