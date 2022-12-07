Posted: Dec 07, 2022 9:14 AMUpdated: Dec 07, 2022 9:24 AM

Tom Davis

Darla Otto, Wesleyan Christian School Development Director, and Charlie Daniels, VP of the Board of Opporunity Scholarship Fund, appeared together to talk about how the tax credit for education works

Charlie Daniels explained that through the Oklahoma Equal Opportunity Education Scholarship Act, individuals or businesses donate to a Scholarship Granting Organization — a nonprofit designated to administer the private-school scholarships — and specify the school they want to benefit from the donation.

Donors receive a state income tax credit of 50% of the annual donation amount for a single year’s donations. However, if they pledge in writing to donate the same amount for two consecutive years, they receive a credit of 75% of the donation both years.

Scholarship funds are then transferred to the specified school, with WCS being among the eligible recipients.

OSF helps low-income families bridge the financial gap between what they can afford and what is best suited for their student for specialized PreK-12 education. Our program helps kids of all backgrounds, from those struggling with bullying and behavioral challenges to learning disabilities, substance abuse, and homelessness.

HOW IT WORKS

⦁ Oklahomans donate funds to OSF for scholarships

⦁ OSF accepts donations, manages applications, ensures compliance and awards scholarships

⦁ Donors receive state tax credits and federal/state tax deductions

Darla Otto invites parents to consider WCS for their children and everyone to consider participating in the Opporunity Scholarship Fund.

Darla says WCS exists to assist Christian families in providing their children with an outstanding education that is thoroughly grounded in biblical truth and effective in forming godly character to the glory and honor of God.

She invites you to schedule a personal tour for your family by calling the school office to arrange a day and time.

Wesleyan Christian School

1780 Silver Lake Road

Bartlesville, OK 74006

(918) 333-8631