Posted: Dec 08, 2022 6:22 AMUpdated: Dec 08, 2022 7:13 AM

Tom Davis

The Washington County Election Board released the slate of candidates who filed for the Washington County School Board Elections for the Primary Election: February 14,2023 / General: April 4, 2023.

BARTLESVILLE: No. 3, 4 year term 12/5/22 *Suzy Keirsey 1 CANEY VALLEY : No. 3, 5 year term no candidate yet COPAN: No. 1, 3 year unexpired term 12/6/22 Tasha M. Hollopeter and No. 3, 5 year term 12/5/22 *Julie Jennings DEWEY: No. 3, 5 year term 12/5/22 Emily Case TRI-COUNTY TECH #1: No. 5, 5 year term 12/6/22 Chris Truesdell

If only two candidates file for a Board of Education office, both candidates will appear on the Board of Education General Election ballot on April 4, 2023.

If three or more candidates file for a Board of Education office, they will be on the Board of Education Primary Election ballot on February 14, 2023.

