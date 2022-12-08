Posted: Dec 08, 2022 6:48 AMUpdated: Dec 08, 2022 6:49 AM

Tom Davis

US Senator James Lankford called in to Bartlesville Radio for our Monthly Podcast. Our topics in the podcast centered on three topics:

The Respect for Marriage Act passed the Senate last week, without Senator Lankford’s support and without his amendment to protect religious liberty.

The James M. Inhofe Fiscal Year 2023 National Defense Authorization bill (known as the defense bill) text was finally released with more than 4,000 pages. State Senator James Lankford tells Bartlesville Radio about two key elements in the bill.

Government funding is currently set to expire on December 16. There are talks in Washington of whether or not to do a short-term funding bill known as a “continuing resolution” or to fund the government through actual appropriations bills. Senator Lankford has not been supportive of the continuing resolutions or spending bills the House and Senate Democrats have put together in the last two years.