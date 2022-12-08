Posted: Dec 08, 2022 9:41 AMUpdated: Dec 08, 2022 9:41 AM

Tom Davis

The Bartlesville Daughters of the American Revolution is participating in National Wreaths Across America Day on Saturday, December 17, 2022.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Donna Copeland and Deb Cook with the DAR invited everyone to join them in saying “Thank You” to our American Heroes by sponsoring a veteran’s wreath. They will place your sponsored wreath on the grave of one of our hometown heroes at White Rose Cemetery on Virginia Ave. on National Wreaths Across America Day this December 17th, at 11am.

Donna Copeland and Deb Cook explained how each December on National Wreaths Across America Day, the mission is to Remember, Honor and Teach and it is carried out by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery, as well as at more than 2,500 additional locations in all 50 U.S. states, at sea and abroad. This year, White Rose Cemetary willbe in that number.

On Friday, December 16, at 3pm, DAR members and volunteers will be out staking the graves of veterans with American Flag. Then, on Saturday, December 17th, at 11am there will be a ceremony at the White Rose Cemetery Mauseleum before placing the wreaths on the graves of our vets.

There are over 800 service members buried at White Rose Cemetary and and 266 wreaths were sponsored for this first year of the event locally. Thanks, to Arvest Bank's generous donation of $2000, the was able to obtain a great number of those wreaths for this year.