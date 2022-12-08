Posted: Dec 08, 2022 3:40 PMUpdated: Dec 08, 2022 3:42 PM

Victoria Edwards

What were you doing at four years of age? Napping, slurping juice and playing in the park?

Well, a four-year-old girl from Oologah had other plans on how to spend her days. Adaline Rose Harold decided to write a book about her adventures with her pony, whom she made into a unicorn by placing a shiny horn on her pony’s head. Peanut the Pony didn’t seem to mind and thus, a book was born.

Adeline is too young to give interviews but her parents said in a press release that Adeline wanted to do it because she loves horses and likes reading books to Peanut. Emilie & Tyler, Adeline’s parents, said their daughter started talking about writing a book as soon as she started reading them at age three on her own. She ended up dictating the story to her parens, who wrote it down for her verbatim. They then found an illustrator and a self-publisher for the book.

When the book went on sale right after Thanksgiving, it immediately sold 70 copies. If you want a copy, it is being sold on Amazon but you better order fast because there is a limited number of copies. The book’s title is “The Day Little Peanut Became A Unicorn.”