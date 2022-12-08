Posted: Dec 08, 2022 4:36 PMUpdated: Dec 08, 2022 4:36 PM

Victoria Edwards

The Historic Drummond Home in Hominy will once again hold a Christmas Open House on Saturday, December 10 from 1 to 4 pm.

Every room of the 117-year-old house will be decorated for the Christmas season and Santa Claus will make an appearance to take photos with guests. Visitors to the historic home will also receive a Christmas treat.

The Christmas Open House is included in the regular admission ticket to the home. Tickets can be purchased at the door on the day of the event. For more information, call 918-885-2374 or visit their website at okhistory.gov/drummondhome.