News
Sports
Posted: Dec 09, 2022 7:27 AMUpdated: Dec 09, 2022 7:27 AM
NFR Round 8 Roundup
Tom Davis
ROUND 8 – DECEMBER 8, 2022
|2022 WNFR
|Thomas & Mack Arena
|Thu
|Dec 8, 2022
|Las Vegas
|BAREBACK RIDING
|Contestant
|Home Town
|Score
|Stock
|Notes
|Leighton Berry
|Weatherford, TX
|88.0
|Knot So Foxy
|Horse circles to the right. Long full spur strokes
|Cole Franks
|Clarendon, TX
|87.0
|Girl Crush
|Great ride for Cole
|R.C. Landingham
|Hat Creek, CA
|87.0
|Preifert’s Pretty Woman
|RC is having a great WNFR. He is 8/8 and sitting in the top 5 of the average
|Jesse Pope
|Waverly, KS
|87.0
|Pejuta Haka
|Jess is currently leading the average and the World standings.
|Tanner Aus
|Granite Falls, MN
|85.0
|Annual News
|Hung up for a moment and went under the bucking horse.
|Tilden Hooper
|Carthage, TX
|83.0
|Full Baggage
|Horse goes down the pen slightly left and he bucked off right at the buzzer but made the 8
|Tim O’Connell
|Zwingle, IA
|82.5
|Tip Off
|8/8
|Caleb Bennett
|Corvallis, MT
|82.5
|Virgil
|Caleb had a great start on Virgil, Caleb makes the 8.
|Ty Breuer
|Mandan, ND
|80.5
|Angel Eyes
|Horse bobs and weaves at the start then circles to the left
|Kaycee Feild
|Genola, UT
|77.0
|Deep Springs
|Kaycee missed a few spur strokes
|Cole Reiner
|Buffalo, WY
|76.0
|Nutrena’s Bad Influence
|Horse goes left tight to the chutes.,
|George Shadbolt
|Merriman, NE
|71.0
|Record Rack’s Boomerang?
|Garrett struggled to be in control during the ride
|Clayton Biglow
|Clements, CA
|NS
|Snap Chat
|Rocker Steiner
|Weatherford, TX
|NS
|Masterhand Milling Ghost Town
|Had to double-grab midway through.
|Orin Larsen
|Inglis, MB
|STEER WRESTLING
|Contestant
|Home Town
|Will Lummus
|Byhalia, MS
|3.6
|A FAST run for Will!!! He was right on the barrier!
|Tyler Waguespack
|Gonzales, LA
|3.6
|We have a tie at the top
|Nick Guy
|Sparta, WI
|4.1
|Kyle Irwin
|Robertsdale, AL
|4.2
|Smooth run
|Dirk Tavenner
|Rigby, ID
|4.2
|A great run for Drik who is working through an injury
|Stetson Jorgensen
|Blackfoot, ID
|4.3
|Hard running steer quick on the ground
|Dakota Eldridge
|Elko, NV
|4.3
|33.60/7
|JD Struxness
|Milan, MN
|4.3
|Steer hung up a little on the throw
|Tim Sparing
|Helena, MT
|4.5
|Great start
|Tristan Martin
|Sulphur, LA
|4.6
|He was quick on the gound but just farther down the arena
|Hunter Cure
|Holliday, TX
|4.8
|Hard running steer made it almost to the chutes
|Jesse Brown
|Baker City, OR
|5.8
|Tanner Brunner
|Ramona, KS
|5.8
|Steer stuck on the throw
|Ty Erickson
|Helena, MT
|25.3
|(Broken barrier) Ty lost the momentum and had a hard time with the throw.
|Rowdy Parrott
|Mamou, LA
|NT
|Steer set up and he missed it.
|TEAM ROPING
|Contestant
|Score
|Notes
|Proctor / Medlin
|3.5
|CLEAN!!!!!! only two tenths off the arena record
|Equsquiza / Graves
|3.8
|Great run 6 of 8 steers caught
|Snow / Thorp
|3.9
|Clean run for Snow and Thorp.
|Dees / Lord
|3.9
|Fast run and boy were they pumped
|Driggers / Nogueira
|4.0
|Sitting first in the world.
|Tryan / Corkill
|4.0
|A clean run will get them in the money tonight
|Tomlinson / Smith
|4.1
|Leading the average. Only team good on 8 head.
|Ward / Hawkins
|4.5
|Got to close to the corner and cost some time getting straight
|Minor / Minor
|5.5
|Clean but got deep in the corner and it cost them time
|Orman / Crites
|9.2
|Masters / Harrison
|19.0
|Broken barrier and slipped a leg
|Aguilera / Torres
|NT
|Threw a lot of rope but it didn’t work
|Wade / Yates
|NT
|Steer followed around funny missed heel shot
|Richard / Buhler
|NT
|Smith / Long
|NT
|SADDLE BRONC
|Contestant
|Home Town
|Score
|Stock
|Notes
|Stetson Wright
|Milford, UT
|90.5
|Hell Boy
|One heck of a nice ride by the Utah cowboy on a Utah horse
|Zeke Thurston
|Big Valley, AB
|89.0
|Pendleton Roundup’s Marquee
|What a pretty saddle bronc ride.
|Lefty Holman
|Visalia, CA
|88.0
|Weekend Departure
|Lefty is having an amazing WNFR!! He has placed in all but one round
|Dawson Hay
|wildwood, AB
|87.5
|Flirtacious
|The Canadian stuck the landing after a great ride!
|Chase Brooks
|Deer Lodge, MT
|87.0
|Uptuck
|The big horse circles around to the left. He is so long the everything looks flashy
|Logan Hay
|Wildwood, AB
|87.0
|Ragin’ Lunatic
|Logan is riding with so much confidence, as he should be.
|Ryder Wright
|Beaver, UT
|86.5
|Lunatic From Hell
|Great ride did spur over his reign on the world champion bucking horse.
|Kade Bruno
|Challis, ID
|85.5
|In The Lu
|Nice matchup for Kade.
|Sage Newman
|Melstone, MT
|85.0
|Painted Commotion
|Nice ride for Sage.
|Layton Green
|Millarville, AB
|84.5
|Kitty Whistle
|Straight out of the chute and then circles around to the right
|Kolby Wanchuk
|Sherwood Park, AB
|83.5
|Kangaroo Lou
|Horse cuts across the bucking chutes staying tight to them almost wiping him off on the fence
|Kole Ashbacher
|Arrowwood, AB
|79.5
|Resistol’s Downtown
|Kole seems to be riding a little forward in his saddle. He did have a knee injury in round 6
|Tanner Butner
|Daniel, WY
|76.5
|Alberta Moon
|Alberta Moon had some nice jumps at the back end
|Brody Cress
|Hillsdale, WY
|69.0
|Diamond Fever
|horse out of the chutes and down the left side of the pen
|Wyatt Casper
|Miami, TX
|69.0
|Charlie’s Angel
|TIE-DOWN ROPING
|Contestant
|Home Town
|Score
|Notes
|Hunter Herrin
|Apache, OK
|7.2
|Fast on the ground! His fastest time yet
|Zach Jongbloed
|iowa, LA
|7.6
|Great run for the WNFR Rookie who is currently 78.3/8
|Tuf Cooper
|Decatur, TX
|7.8
|His 14th National Finals Rodeo
|Caleb Smidt
|Bellville, TX
|8.0
|Caleb is the picture of consistency. He is sitting number 1 in the average and the world standings
|Cory Solomon
|Prairie View, TX
|8.5
|Cory can make up a lot of time on the ground
|Shad Mayfield
|Clovis, NM
|8.6
|lost a little time on the flank
|Tyler Milligan
|Pawhuska, OK
|9.3
|Hard running calf covered a lot of ground
|Marty Yates
|Stephenville, TX
|9.4
|John Douch
|Huntsville, TX
|9.7
|Had to regathre lost time.
|Ty Harris
|San Angelo, TX
|13.2
|Shane Hanchey
|Sulphur, LA
|16.5
|Missed with first rope caught with the second. Stays good on 8.
|Haven Meged
|Miles City, MT
|16.7
|Catch as catch can came into play tonight. He flanked and tied his calf after having to remove his rope.
|Macon Murphy
|Keatchie, LA
|17.6
|Missed with first loop, caught with the second
|Kincade Henry
|Mount Pleasant, TX
|NT
|Hard running calf. Missed and not packing a second loop
|Riley Webb
|Denton, TX
|NT
|Missed with first loop. Packing a second, caught but didn’t make the time limit
|BARREL RACING
|Contestant
|Home Town
|Score
|Notes
|Leslie Smalygo
|Skiatook, OK
|13.41
|Fastest time of the whole 2022 WNFR to start the night
|Emily Beisel
|Weatherford, OK
|13.43
|FAST run
|Lisa Lockhart
|Oelrichs, SD
|13.49
|$17,000 run
|Hailey Kinsel
|Cotulla, TX
|13.54
|wide on 1st barrel
|Kassie Mowry
|Dublin, TX
|13.56
|Clean run
|Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi
|Lampasas, TX
|13.58
|Sitting 5th in the round with 2 to go
|Jessica Routier
|Buffalo, SD
|13.58
|Splitting 5/6
|Jordon Briggs
|Tolar, TX
|13.59
|Clean run
|Stevi Hillman
|Granbury, TX
|13.60
|Tonight is her fastest run yet
|Shelley Morgan
|Eustace, TX
|13.65
|Clean run
|Bayleigh Choate
|Fort Worth, TX
|13.67
|Clean run
|Margo Crowther
|North Fort Myers, FL
|18.54
|5 second penalty, hit third barrel
|Sissy Winn
|Chapman Ranch, TX
|18.71
|5 second penalty, hit third barrel
|Dona Rule
|Minco, OK
|18.85
|5 second penalty, hit third barrel
|Wenda Johnson
|Pawhuska, OK
|18.89
|5 second penalty, hit third barrel
|BULL RIDING
|Contestant
|Home Town
|Score
|Stock
|Notes
|Ky Hamilton
|Mackay, QL
|90.0
|Tool Box
|Bull spins to the left and switches back to the right
|Stetson Wright
|Milford, UT
|90.0
|Black Magic
|The Utah cowboy wins his second round of the night on Utah stock!
|Trey Kimzey
|Strong City, OK
|86.0
|Under The Influence
|Great ride for Trey. He was pumped
|Trey Holston
|Fort Scott, KS
|86.0
|Blanco Dice
|Little bull spun fast to the left.
|Josh Frost
|Randlett, UT
|85.5
|Preifert’s Time Bomb
|Made the 8 second horn. That was all try on the right spinning bull
|Creek Young
|Rogersville, MO
|NS
|Pookie Holler
|Was down quick
|Garrett Smith
|Rexburg, ID
|NS
|Tc
|Has been trying to ride through some injuries
|Cole Fischer
|Jefferson City, MO
|NS
|Vitalix Exodus
|He got down into the well and couldn’t get back out
|Jared Parsonage
|Maple Creek, SK
|NS
|Vitalix Center Fold
|Bull spun to the right and he just got to far over his rope and went down
|Maverick Potter
|Waxahachie, TX
|NS
|Pickup Man
|Bull kept switching direction and got maverick off his rope
|Trevor Kastner
|Roff, OK
|NS
|Midnight Rider
|Over anticipated the bulls next move and then he was down
|Jeff Askey
|Athens, TX
|NS
|Big Hat
|Bull spins to the right and drops his outside shoulder and sends Jeff off over it.
|Tristen Hutchings
|Monteview, ID
|NS
|Jag Metals Grand Theft
|Bull was not a typical spinner and his moves got the best of Tristan
|Lukasey Morris
|Union City, OK
|–
|Arctic Assassin
|Concussion protocol
|JR Stratford
|Byers, KS
|–
|Reid Oftedahl
|Raymond, MN
|–
« Back to News