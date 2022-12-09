Posted: Dec 09, 2022 2:14 PMUpdated: Dec 09, 2022 2:14 PM

Victoria Edwards

Each year, the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation updates the administrative rules for fishermen and hunters. Prior to making any changes, the ODWC seeks public comments, which are now open through January 6, 2023.

This year, the proposed rule changes will impact hunter education courses, archery ranges, the use of air-powered arrow rifles, changes in waterfowl hunting blinds, modifications to controlling black bears, allowing controlled hunts for waterfowl and deer in Keystone State Park, and minor adjustments to hunting zones on areas. Full details of the proposed changes can be found at www.wildlifedepartment.co/public-meeting.

To make a comment, simply fill out the form that is also found with the details of the changes or you can voice your concerns in person in Oklahoma City on January 5.