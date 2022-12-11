Posted: Dec 11, 2022 3:48 PMUpdated: Dec 09, 2022 3:48 PM

Victoria Edwards

Pets and Christmas go together like cookies and cocoa this holiday season so Bissell Pet Foundation is once again hosting a “Empty the Shelters” campaign to help find loving homes for as many pets as possible who are currently living in shelters throughout the United States.

In our area, Bissell is partnering with Washington County SPCA to help find homes for the shelter’s occupants before Christmas Day or at least by the end of the year. During this special adoption event, Bissell is providing funding to cover the costs associated with adopting a pet so that adopters only pay $50 for the shelter fee plus local license fees.

Established in 2016, the Bissell Pet Foundation has helped find 126,000 homes for dogs and cats in more than 47 states and in Canada.

For more information about the program, contact the Washington County SPCA at 918-336-1577 or visit their location at 16620 OK-123 just outside Bartlesville.