Posted: Dec 09, 2022 3:57 PMUpdated: Dec 09, 2022 3:57 PM

Victoria Edwards

Christ United Methodist Church in Tulsa is holding its Christmas on the Corner event once again. This event brings both residents and out-of-towners together for a come-and-go open house and fine arts festival that includes mini concerts by worship teams around the state, school choirs and performing groups, and instrumental recitals by youth.

The interior of the church is filled to the brim with Christmas décor and artist demonstrations depicting the “Reason for the Season” as well as craft tables and fine arts exhibits. There will be story-telling and one-horse-open-sleigh rides.

Don’t forget to take a “Journey Through Bethlehem” where you can be part of the living nativity scene with actors who tell of the birth of Christ and live animals to pet.